Media in Cooperation and Transition
Brunnenstraße 9, 10119 Berlin, Germany
mict-international.org

Our other projects
afghanistan-today.org
theniles.org
correspondents.org
niqash: briefings from inside and across iraq
عربي
نقاش: briefings from inside and across iraq
کوردی
نيقاش: ‎‫پوخته‌یه‌ك له‌ناوخۆو سه‌رانسه‌ی‌ عێراقه‌وه‌‬
Newsletter
Newsletter
Your email address has been registered

Times, They Are A ‘Changing:
The Ambitions of One Politician Putting a Whole Province at Risk, Locals Say

Kamal al-Ayash
Political high-flyer Mohammed al-Halbusi is apparently side-lining anyone in Anbar who isn’t his ally. His critics say the disunity risks provincial security.
6.09.2019  |  Anbar
Politics
A popular fellow: Mohammed al-Halbusi
A popular fellow: Mohammed al-Halbusi

Iraq’s Sunni Muslin political leadership remains in turmoil and nowhere so much as in Anbar. Since the extremist group known as the Islamic State were pushed out of the province in 2017, the political dynamic in the city has changed. The balance of power has shifted from well-known, establishment figures – many of whom have fallen out of favour with local voters because they failed to stop the extremists - to a new school of politicians, many of whom emerged after the security crisis.

Over the past few days, this change has been writ even more clearly on the province, as a number of officials have been dismissed and replaced by others closer to one of the leaders of this new school, politician Mohammed al-Halbusi – the latter is also the Speaker of the Iraqi parliament, which makes him the highest ranked Sunni Muslim politician in Iraq.

All the manoeuvring in Anbar is making locals nervous. They fear that security gains will be lost.

Any senior official who isn’t allied with al-Halbusi should watch their back : That’s the word on the street and in the corridors of power. 

The most recent dismissal was of the mayor of the city of Fallujah. Mayor Issa al-Sayer was surprised to hear the news of his firing from security forces on August 29 – he was being dismissed on the orders of the province’s governor, Ali Farhan, apparently because of electoral irregularities when he was voted into office three years ago. But al-Sayer believes his removal from the post is part of a longer-running campaign to ensure that only certain political parties are in control of the province.

Al-Sayer is a member of one of Iraq’s largest, established Sunni Muslim political parties, the Iraqi Islamic Party – that is to say, one of the old school parties. Up until recently Anbar had been one of the party’s strongholds but now, its members are being side-lined by other politicians affiliated with al-Halbusi.

Al-Halbusi started in politics in 2014 and within a fairly short time, became extremely popular with voters from his own sect while at the same time gaining the trust of Kurdish and Shiite Muslim politicians. Before he even turned 40, he had been voted in as the Speaker of the Parliament, a position traditionally reserved for the country’s most senior Sunni Muslim politician, according to Iraq’s unofficial political-quota system. The ambitious politician managed to do this at the expense of older hands in the Sunni political system, like Osama al-Nujaifi and Sunni-businessman-turned-politician, Khamis al-Khanjar.

Now that al-Sayer has been dismissed, that leaves two other prominent opponents for al-Halbusi: al-Khanjar and Jamal al-Dari who both belong to the same party. Whether al-Halbusi can outmanoeuvre them too remains to be seen.

What is certain is that all the manoeuvring in Anbar is making locals nervous. They fear that security gains made after the defeat of the extremist Islamic State group will be lost as a result. If there is any kind of power vacuum, they believe that the armed groups that still exist undercover in Anbar will try to exploit this and return.

“The tribal council of Fallujah rejects this politics of exclusion and opposes the dominance of any single group, which could result in political conflicts that make the province vulnerable,” Abdul-Rahman al-Zuwaibei, head of the tribal council of Fallujah, told NIQASH. “As things are getting worse, after the dismissal of Fallujah’s mayor, our council is playing a role to try and bring the situation back to normal and to reconcile the fighting parties,” he said.

Some locals are not as worried. Independent politician Haitham al-Hiti says that the whole situation will only show up the problems with Sunni Muslim politicians and parties who claim to own Sunni votership. “This situation will reveal their real goals to the Iraqi people,” al-Hiti suggested. “Sunni Muslim society needs real leadership,” he stressed. “But that’s not happening, mainly because the current ranking figures don’t have balanced rhetoric or good international relationships.”

Related articles
A Non-Consensual Consensus
Support For Iraq’s Top Sunni Politician Appears Unified – Or is It?
Forced Together
Marathon Of Iraqi Govt. Negotiations Bring Sworn Enemies Together
Tribal fighters in Fallujah earlier this year.
Inside Fallujah
Crowded Cemeteries, Flattened Buildings And Potential Revolution
Articles by Kamal al-Ayash
Iraqi army forces in Anbar. Source: Iraqi army.
Extremists At The Intersections
As Security Forces Multiply In Anbar, So Does Danger
Fighters from a volunteer militia celebrate victory over the IS group.
Anbar’s Lost Children:
The Teenage Soldiers Who Fought Extremists, Now Deserted By Their Country
A Non-Consensual Consensus
Support For Iraq’s Top Sunni Politician Appears Unified – Or is It?
Iraqi and Saudi officials at the Arar border crossing
Lines In The Sand
As Iraq Sanctions Iran Trade, Saudi Arabia Boosts Border Crossing
Living In A Prison
High Security In Anbar Changes Iraqi Civilian Life
You are welcome to republish our articles. It would be great if you could send us an email. Please mention niqash.org. Thank you!
©2019 MiCT, all rights reserved.