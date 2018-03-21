Media in Cooperation and Transition
Brunnenstraße 9, 10119 Berlin, Germany
mict-international.org

Our other projects
afghanistan-today.org
theniles.org
correspondents.org
niqash: briefings from inside and across iraq
عربي
نقاش: briefings from inside and across iraq
کوردی
نيقاش: briefings from inside and across iraq
Newsletter
Newsletter
Your email address has been registered

Snakes + Lizards:
The Young Man Teaching Iraq To Love Its Reptiles

Mohammed al-Zaidi
In Iraq, breeding reptiles and keeping snakes is seen as somewhat of a strange pastime. But one young Iraqi has ambitious plans to change that.
21.03.2018  |  Baghdad
Society
Pat a reptile today, in Baghdad.
Pat a reptile today, in Baghdad.

In Baghdad, there are often trends in pets. Siamese kittens, German Shepherd dogs and tropical fish have all been popular. Even wild animals like lions are kept at home.

But one of the animals that doesn’t have quite as many fans in Baghdad is the Iraqi snake. Ask any local: People tend to think of them as dangerous pests.

I consider the snakes more important than my need for fun or entertainment.

None of that matters to Mahdi Laith, a 30-year-old local, who has established a special room in his Karrada apartment for the snakes and reptiles he breeds. He calls it his “room of happiness”.

He started breeding the cold-blooded creatures about ten years ago out of a sense of sympathy for them. “Most snakes are not even venomous,” he argues, “or they have very little venom. And it is not our right as humans to kill them.”

Of around 40 different kinds of snakes living in Iraq, only about eight are poisonous.

 

Crazy about snakes: Mahdi Laith

 

Laith’s first snake was a two-year-old Iraqi dwarf snake. “It was one of the prettiest animals I ever saw and I was very fond of it,” he says. “When it died, I cried so much.”

Since then his collection has grown - a lot. He now has seven snakes, three turtles and a number of crabs, chameleons and lizards, among other things. His favourite snakes are those that grow to three or four meters long. His cold-blooded pets have Arabic names and he feeds the carnivorous ones mice and poultry, that he buys specially, while others are vegetarian. He has also started breeding cockroaches to feed his lizards.

 

 

His friends think he is slightly crazy about his reptiles but that isn’t stopping Laith. He spent his savings travelling to Malaysia for a year to breed snakes and to learn more about nature reserves where snakes are protected. He would like to establish a similar kind of reserve in Iraq and has been in regular touch with several animal conservation organizations about this. His main goal?  He doesn’t think Iraqis really appreciate the country’s snakes enough – he’s hoping to change that.

“I consider the snakes more important than my need for fun or entertainment,” he explains. “It’s because of snakes that I have not been able to buy a car,” he adds laughing.

Open large map
Related articles
Wasit's Wolf Man:
The Iraqi Man Who Made Local Predators His Best Friends
animal cruelty? mosul zoo’s neglected beasts and their devoted keeper
اصحاب الكلاب يتجمعون
An Iraqi’s Best Friend:
Baghdad’s ‘Dog Day’ In The Park Breaks Sectarian, Ethnic Barriers
Articles by Mohammed al-Zaidi
road in diyala
Illegal Obstacles:
Villages Put A Speed Limit On Their Province
Social Media Justice:
Iraqi Tribes Take Law Into Own Hands, Make Facebook Trolls Pay
An Iraqi cafe: Coffee shops are a mainly male domain.
An Immoral Trade:
Wasit Council Bans Women From Working In Cafes
Masculine Revival:
In Wasit, A Manly Culture Club For Proud Owners Of An Arab Moustache
Different examples of Mosul dishes.
Culture + Cuisine:
Displaced From Mosul Offer Rest Of Iraq New Tastes From Their Old Home
You are welcome to republish our articles. It would be great if you could send us an email. Please mention niqash.org. Thank you!
©2018 MiCT, all rights reserved.