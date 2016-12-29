2016 Brought Iraq Much Sadness, But Also Some Hope

In 2016 Iraqis dealt with many of the same things they did in 2015: Political problems, protests, violence, tragedy and fighting. But there were also lighter moments and on the whole, Iraqis became more hopeful.

MOSUL, IRAQ - NOVEMBER 03: A child girl flashes victory sign as the Iraqis who left their homes during the clashes in Gokceli neighborhood, east of Mosul city center, arrive at the Hazir camp during the operation to retake Iraq's Mosul from Daesh terrorists in Mosul, Iraq on November 3, 2016. A much anticipated Mosul offensive to liberate the city from Daesh began midnight of 16th of October. (Photo by Ahmet Izgi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) (photo: Anadolu Agency)

NIQASH looks back at 2016 in Iraq. There were all of the usual: Political problems, protests, violence and fighting. Iraq’s various crises – political, security-related or economic – seemed to go one step toward some sort of resolution, before heading two steps backward.

But there were also lighter moments and times of hope, during which Iraqis distracted themselves from daily battles.