Media in Cooperation and Transition
Brunnenstraße 9, 10119 Berlin, Germany
mict-international.org

Our other projects
afghanistan-today.org
theniles.org
correspondents.org
niqash: briefings from inside and across iraq
عربي
نقاش: إحاطات من داخل وعبر العراق
کوردی
نيقاش: ‎‫پوخته‌یه‌ك له‌ناوخۆو سه‌رانسه‌ی‌ عێراقه‌وه‌‬
Newsletter
Newsletter
Your email address has been registered

Filthy Lucre
How To Get A Loan In Baghdad - At 30% Interest, Repaid In 3 Months

Ibrahim Saleh
It’s tough to get a loan from Iraq’s undeveloped banking sector unless you fulfil certain, very specific criteria. But growing consumer desire and outrageous interest rates are forcing a change.
30.12.2018
Economy
Money for sale in Baghdad. (photo: هيمن حسن)
Money for sale in Baghdad. (photo: هيمن حسن)

To get a loan from a bank in Iraq is difficult for many, not least because in order to be approved for one, often the borrower must bring along somebody who is employed by the government to guarantee them. In Iraq, a government-paid position is seen as the most stable kind of job you can get. It means you will get paid regularly and that eventually you’re in line for a pension.

The guarantee given by a state employee is needed for a personal loan, no matter how big the sum. And most banks want the state employee’s salary to be twice the monthly repayments for the loan. Additionally a state employee can only guarantee one bank loan at a time.

All of this makes getting a loan from a local bank difficult for anyone who is not a state employee, particularly for low-income Iraqi families. This is why they will often turn to money lenders who work unofficially.

Haji requires that those senior community members agree to repay him if the borrower defaults on the loan.

One of these kinds of lending offices advertises on the wall of a kindergarten in the Al Dawoodi neighbourhood in the Mansour area, in Baghdad. The advertising targets shop owners and says the office can provide loans of US$1,000 to US$5,000. The terms are strict: The loans need to be paid back within around three and a half months, the borrower needs to make daily repayments and the arrangement would end with the lender getting a 33 percent return on the initial sum.   

That is a high return for a relatively modest sum, like US$1,000, under especially tough conditions. Although the interest rates are high and conditions tough, many low-income Iraqis don’t have any other option. “It’s an important service because then you can get a loan without having to bring a government employee to a bank,” says Ali al-Rubaie, a Baghdad local who has loaned money before in this manner. “If I had a guarantor, I would have borrowed far more money though – to buy a car or an apartment,” he adds.

Upon calling the lending office to enquire as to how their procedures were managed, the staff refused to give NIQASH any further information, or deny or confirm if the office was licensed in any way.

However a former borrower divulged conditions they had been able to get a loan under. The applicant must submit a letter asking for a loan and the office then tries to ascertain whether the applicant would be capable of repaying the cash, including looking into guarantors or assessing any property they owned and their business. In the case of the store owners this lender targets, the office looked at the business which, one imagines, gives them some sort of guarantee to begin with. If the application for a loan was accepted, the borrower had to sign a promissory note to receive the funds.  

In another nearby neighbourhood, locals talk about a resident called Haji, who lends money on similar terms. They say Haji has been known to loan as much as US$20,000. And Haji – nobody we spoke with knew his full name - apparently decides whether a loan can be guaranteed by making enquiries with the community leaders, or tribal elders, in the applicant’s neighbourhood. He also requires that those senior community members agree to repay him if the borrower defaults on the loan.

From a legal point of view, there is nothing stopping anybody loaning money to any other Iraqi, says legal expert, Ali al-Tamimi. There are no legal restrictions on individual lenders, as opposed to institutions, unless there is fraud committed or contractual violations. Only at this point, would the courts get involved, al-Tamimi explains. So it’s all perfectly legal, despite the injustice of the high interest and short repayment times.  

Iraqi banks know that it is hard for Iraqis to borrow money. In fact a lot of Iraqis still don’t have bank accounts and in general, the banking sector remains undeveloped. This is starting to change though, as local banks begin giving personal loans rather than just working on trade deals and with larger institutions and the government.  

Banks are beginning to think about how they could extend credit more easily to ordinary citizens, agrees Faisal al-Haimus, the chairman of the Trade Bank of Iraq, first set up by the US authorities after 2003 to facilitate trade. “The bank is currently considering extending loans to people other than government employees,” he told NIQASH.

Lack of credit makes it difficult to bankroll property development and vehicle sales and also deprives banks of potential interest earned.

“Our company has proposed to the Iraqi central bank and other Iraqi banks that they cancel this condition – where the borrower has to bring a state employee – because it is impacting negatively on Iraqis’ ability to buy our cars,” says  Sabah al-Janabi, the public relations manager for Land Rover and Jaguar cars in Iraq. “They were actually quite open to our suggestions and we expect things to change in the future.”

Related articles
Unregulated banking favours the IS group: An Iraqi man at one of the country's many exchange shops counts out US dollars.
Supermarkets, Malls + Car Showrooms:
Extremists’ Commercial Investments Could Fund Them For Years
stuffing money in the mattress
why iraqis refuse to use iraqi banks
Unfortunately the streets of Karbala are not paved with gold.
Currency Crunch:
Iraqi Depositors ‘Trapped’ In Iranian Banking System
Articles by Ibrahim Saleh
The Tigris river runs through Baghdad.
Water Wars:
Multi-Billion Dollar Budget Needed To Keep Iraq’s Water Flowing
The Right To Bear Arms:
North Of Baghdad, Villagers Say Fight Against Extremists Not Over
They may look homogenous here but in Baghdad, the Kurds won't vote based on ethnicity.
Policies Or Ethnicity?
In Baghdad, Kurdish Voters Likely To Ignore Kurdish MPs
Making money laundering easy? An Iraqi man at one of the country's many exchange shops counts out US dollars.
Money Laundering:
An Increase In Internet Scams Entraps Naïve Baghdad Locals
Iraqi army soldiers and officers in Abu Ghraib.
Conspiracy Theories:
Strange Goings-On In Security, In Abu Ghraib
You are welcome to republish our articles. It would be great if you could send us an email. Please mention niqash.org. Thank you!
©2018 MiCT, all rights reserved.